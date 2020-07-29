NASA just picked astronaut Megan McArthur, whose husband launched aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon, to pilot the spaceship in spring

NASA via RNASA Married NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Bob Behnken present a spaceflight achievement award during a 2012 ceremony.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur recently watched her husband climb through the hatch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship, buckle into his seat, and rocket through Earth’s atmosphere. It was the spaceship’s first crewed flight – the first time humans had ever flown in a commercial spacecraft.

Now NASA has chosen McArthur to pilot the same spaceship in the spring. Her mission will be the Crew Dragon’s second in a series of at least six round-trips to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

McArthur’s husband, Bob Behnken, is still on the ISS. He and his crewmate, Doug Hurley, have been living and working there, conducting science experiments and spacewalks, since the Crew Dragon docked to the station on May 31.

SpaceX A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley inside a Crew Dragon spaceship in the Demo-2 mission, May 30, 2020.

Their mission, called Demo-2, is a demonstration that the Crew Dragon can safely carry humans to and from the ISS. In just a few days, Behnken and Hurley are set to make the return trip to Earth. If the weather holds, they will climb back into the Crew Dragon on Sunday, undock from the space station, and weather a fiery fall into the Atlantic Ocean.

If that goes well, NASA will begin to routinely ferry astronauts to and from the ISS using the Crew Dragon. The next crew is expected to launch in late September, then McArthur will follow with three other astronauts next year.

Meet the Crew-2 astronauts

A successful end to the Demo-2 mission this weekend would restore the US’s human spaceflight capabilities for the first time since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011. Crucially, it would also free NASA from its increasingly expensive reliance on Russian Soyuz rockets.

Assuming the mission ends smoothly, the first of the Crew Dragon ferry missions – Behnken and Hurley’s mission is considered a demo – will carry four astronauts to the ISS: Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Soichi Noguchi, and Shannon Walker. On Tuesday, NASA announced the crew for the mission after that, called Crew-2. McArthur will serve as the pilot on the flight – her first trip to the space station.

NASA Megan McArthur poses for a photo while working the Shuttle Remote Manipulator System from Atlantis’ flight deck.

She previously flew in the space shuttle Atlantis on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. McArthur holds degrees in aerospace engineering and oceanography.

The other three crew members are also experienced astronauts. Shane Kimbrough has flown to the ISS twice – once aboard the space shuttle Endeavour and once aboard a Soyuz rocket. In total, the retired Army colonel has spent 189 days in space and conducted six spacewalks.

NASA The members of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station, from left: NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Two of the Crew-2 astronauts – Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet – are from NASA’s international partners. A main goal of NASA’s partnership with SpaceX is to give other countries’ space agencies a viable alternative to Soyuz rockets as well.

Hoshide, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has flown aboard a space shuttle and two Soyuz rockets. Pesquet, an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA), spent 196 days in space following a Soyuz launch.

“I am thrilled to be the first European to fly on the new generation of US crewed spacecraft,” Pesquet said in a press release. “It will be extra interesting for me to compare with my first flight as a Soyuz pilot, and to bring this experience to the team.”

