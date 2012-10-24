Photograph Captures The Violent Death Of A Star

The Helix Nebula is a dying star that sits 650 light years away. When a star dies it sheds its outer layers, leaving behind a hot core that eventually contracts to form a white dwarf star.



Two NASA telescopes captured this spectacular event in early October.

Five billion years from now, when our sun runs out of hydrogen, it will produce something similar to the image below:

Photo: NASA

SEE ALSO: SpaceX Cargo Ship Carries A Terrific Surprise For Astronaut Crew >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.