NASA Parodies Gangnam Style In This Hilarious Video

On Friday the ReelNASA YouTube account released a video parody of Psy’s Gangnam Style. I just got around to watching it and it is hilarious. Here it is for you enjoyment:



The Houston Chronicle got some more information on the video, which was shot on site at the Johnson Space centre:

The star of the video is Eric Sim, a student from North Carolina State. He’s great. You’ll also find cameo appearances by astronauts Tracy Caldwell Dyson, Mike Massimino and Clay Anderson. At the end of the video you can also see outgoing centre director Mike Coats, and incoming director Ellen Ochoa.

For those who want to sing along, the nerd-tastic lyrics are in the YouTube description.



