NASA reportedly paid SpaceX $5 million to make sure its employees didn't use illegal drugs after Elon Musk smoked pot on camera

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during a September 2018 interview with Joe Rogan.

NASA paid SpaceX $US5 million so the company could conduct a workplace-culture review after CEO Elon Musk was filmed smoked marijuana during an interview, Politico‘s Jacqueline Feldscher first reported.

The review reportedly includes education and enforcement initiatives designed to prevent illegal drug-use by SpaceX employees.

While marijuana is legal in California where Musk’s September 2018 interview with Joe Rogan was conducted, it is illegal under federal law, and federal employees and contractors are barred from using illegal drugs.

Space industry experts told Politico that there is no apparent precedent for NASA paying a contractor to conduct an internal review similar to the one SpaceX is reportedly undergoing.

Space industry experts told Politico that there is no apparent precedent for NASA paying a contractor to conduct an internal review similar to the one SpaceX is reportedly undergoing. Boeing, which is competing with SpaceX to build a capsule to carry astronauts into space as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, was also required to conduct a workplace-culture review, but did not receive funding from NASA to do so, according to Politico’s report.

The publication notes that Boeing received $US1.7 billion more from NASA for its Commercial Crew Program contract than SpaceX did.



“NASA awarded a contract modification to SpaceX for $US5 million to complete an Organizational Safety Assessment. It is standard practice for a company to receive an equitable adjustment for work outside the original scope of the contract,” a NASA representative told Business Insider. “As with all we do, the ultimate goal is astronaut and public safety for the important missions the companies are undertaking for the American public.”

“As we understand it, NASA is moving forward with fulfilling the objectives of their safety assessment under our current contract, and we are prepared to help our customer meet those goals,” a Boeing representative told Business Insider.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

