NASA's Space Capsule Launch Delayed Due To Wind, Stray Boat

NASA Orion waiting for liftoff.

NASA’s Orion space capsule launch scheduled for Thursday morning has been delayed twice, first because of a stray boat and now due to unfavourable wind conditions.

Officials reported a ground wind violation at 7:14 a.m. ET, three minutes before liftoff time.

“While the wind conditions remain red, the launch team has moved Orion back to electrical power from the ground so it can save its batteries for flight,” NASA said on its blog.

The launch team is now working on options for setting a new launch time, the space agency said.

The spacecraft and rocket were originally set for liftoff at 7:05 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, but was held off due to a stray boat that entered a prohibited zone in the Atlantic. Officials said the rocket could not get the all clear until the boat left the restricted area and no longer posed a hazard.

The window to launch Orion extends to 9:44 a.m. ET.

The unmanned test mission will send the Orion capsule 3,600 miles above Earth before splashing back down into the ocean.

In the future, if all goes according to plan, Orion will be used to take astronauts to near-Earth asteroids and eventually Mars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.