NASA On The Exact Moment The Mars Rover Landed: 'Holy Sh*t. It Actually Worked'

NASA’s Mars rover team is on Reddit right now answering questions about Curiosity. How did they feel the exact moment the rover touched down on the Red Planet?



“Holy s$!t. It actually worked,” writes Eric Blood, in charge of surface systems.

We’re also thankful the $2.5-billion robot made it.

