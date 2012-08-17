NASA On The Exact Moment The Mars Rover Landed: 'Holy Sh*t. It Actually Worked'

Dina Spector

Photo: NASA/Screenshot

NASA’s Mars rover team is on Reddit right now answering questions about Curiosity.  How did they feel the exact moment the rover touched down on the Red Planet? 

“Holy s$!t. It actually worked,” writes Eric Blood, in charge of surface systems.   

We’re also thankful the $2.5-billion robot made it.  

More Mars:

  • Imagine You’re Walking On Mars With This Interactive Panorama
  • Curiosity Rover Takes An Adorable Self-Portrait
  • These Are The Conditions A Human Would Face On Mars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.