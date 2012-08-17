NASA On The Exact Moment The Mars Rover Landed: 'Holy Sh*t. It Actually Worked'

Photo: NASA/Screenshot
NASA’s Mars rover team is on Reddit right now answering questions about Curiosity. How did they feel the exact moment the rover touched down on the Red Planet?
“Holy s$!t. It actually worked,” writes Eric Blood, in charge of surface systems.
We’re also thankful the $2.5-billion robot made it.
