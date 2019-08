Saturn’s largest moon Titan is a curious place. It’s the only world, besides Earth, that has liquid lakes on its surface. Here, NASA shows a time-lapse of clouds moving across Titan. And beneath those clouds, you can spot its lakes.

Video courtesy of NASA

