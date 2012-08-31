NASA 'Mohawk Guy' Boback Ferdowsi Has A New Hairdo

Boback Ferdowsi, the flight director for NASA’s Curiosity mission who became an Internet sensation on the night of the rover landing because of his stars-and-stripes mohawk, has a new a look.
The updated do is actually a tribute to Curiosity’s wheels, which are imprinted with a unique pattern that is Morse Code for JPL. JPL stands for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where the Mars mission is managed.
Photo: @MarsCuriosity
