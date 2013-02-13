NASA's Mohawk Guy Is Having The Time Of His Life At The White House

Bobak Ferdowsi, the man who rose to fame as the flight director of the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity mission, is having a great time at the White House as First Lady Michelle Obama’s State of the Union guest.



He has been hugging Michelle Obama and hanging out with First Dog Bo.

Check out his tweets:

Bo excited for #sotu just like me! Headed to the Capitol!!!! twitter.com/tweetsoutloud/… — Bobak F. (@tweetsoutloud) February 13, 2013

