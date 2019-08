NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is scheduled to launch on September 8. It’s mission is to explore the asteroid Bennu — and return a sample to Earth in 2023. NASA recently released a video preview of the mission, and it’s awe-inspiring.

Video courtesy of NASA.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.