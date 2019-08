NASA wants to get you excited about life on Mars, so it released a series of humorous, vintage-style posters of the types of professions future Martians might one day hold. These posters are for public entertainment and not a literal NASA recruitment for Mars missions.

Produced by Jessica Orwig



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.