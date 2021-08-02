A Texas firm that builds 3D-printed homes is helping to create NASA’s fake Martian habitat, where people will spend a year. Take a look.

The structure, known as Mars Dune Alpha, is a collaboration between Icon and architect firm Bjarke Ingels Group.

Icon is a company that seamlessly constructs buildings onsite without having to piece together individual units.

The company’s 3D printer, known as the Vulcan, will churn out layers of cement to simulate a realistic Mars. The habitat intends to inform and support crew health and performance for future missions.

3D-printed homes are becoming increasingly popular. They are quick to build, and in some cases, it takes just a few hours to print a home.

In 2019, Icon partnered with New Story, a housing nonprofit based in San Francisco to produce a 350-square-foot tiny home that took just 48 hours to build.