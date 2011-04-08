NASA Launches New Twitter Campaign

Twitter is playing a big part in NASA‘s efforts to keep the public up-to-date with the agency’s upcoming space missions.



The space shuttle endeavour’s launch from the Kennedy Space centre in Florida on April 29 will be broadcast via Twitter by 150 people chosen by lottery to attend a two-day “Tweetup” event hosted by NASA.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Heather Good, the editor of a space news website who was one of those chosen to broadcast endeavour’s mission to the International Space Station. Good wants to streams some of the launch live on her Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, NASA has put together an animated video which simulates the flight and landing next year of it Mars rover Curiosity.

