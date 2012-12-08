NASA: Kids Are Considering Suicide Because They're Afraid The World Will End

In response to scary rumours that the world will end on Dec. 21, 2012, NASA has launched a full-fledged campaign debunking doomsday predictions, which range from the destruction of Earth by a meteor to the end of the Mayan calendar.



Sadly, end-of-the-world scenarios have ignited mass panic among the world’s young crowd.

NASA scientist David Morrison tells Cenk Uygur on his show “The Young Turks” that some kids are contemplating suicide ahead of the fateful December date.

“A lot of young people believe it, and that’s pretty scary. I hear from kids who say that they can’t, they can’t eat — they’re considering suicide in some cases. So whatever the other effects may be on crazies, it truly frightens children, which I think is wrong,” Morrison said.

