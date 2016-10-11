NASA just released hundreds of stunning new images of Mars -- here are some of the best

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter takes stunning photos of the Martian surface with its High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. These spectacular images give scientists clues about changing weather, erosion, and topography on Mars. Recently, NASA released hundreds new images from HiRISE, and they’re incredibly beautiful.

