NASA just opened up its own GIF channel and it's the happiest place on the web right now

Picture: NASA

Merry Christmas – these are the GIFs that keep on giving.

NASA has one of the greatest collections of historical images and video on the planet. It’s also massive, so you’ll never see it all in a lifetime.

But you can see a lot of 5-10 second grabs in the couple of hours you’ll be glued to the space agency’s new channel which just opened up on Giphy.

Here are some of the classic moments you can now watch on endless loop. Most also have a link if you want to follow them up for the bigger story:

Classic moon landing

Edgar Mitchell’s moonwalk during the Apollo 14 mission

67P lets off some steam

Hatch goes up, hatch goes down

Careful now with the $10 billion telescope

Techcrunch has counted at least 500 so far, with more outside the official channel easily found with the #nasagif tag.

Start exploring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.