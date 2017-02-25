The latest NASA images of Jupiter reveal giant, white storms in its turbulent south pole

Right now, NASA’s Juno spacecraft is orbiting Jupiter. It’s the second spacecraft in history to do so, and its orbit is taking it over Jupiter’s north and south pole. During its latest pass over Jupiter’s south pole, Juno snapped a series of images that reveal Jupiter like never before. Most notably, you can see over a dozen giant, white storms called anticyclones, swirling across the region.

