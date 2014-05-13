NASA's Live HD Video Of The Earth From Space Is One Of The Coolest Things On The Internet

Ustream An HD view of Earth from space.

NASA recently put four high-definition cameras on the outside of the International Space Station and is using them to stream live video of Earth so the public can watch online.

The broadcast provides one of the best ideas yet of what it’s like to be an astronaut viewing Earth from the space station.

The footage is not constant — at times the screen appears black or grey either when the space station is looking at the night side of Earth or when the video feed is unavailable — but NASA has uploaded a bunch of previously recorded videos from different times of the day so there’s always something to look at.

Here’s the live HD broadcast. It’s great when you can catch it rolling over our beautiful blue marble.

Live streaming video by Ustream

NASA said the cameras are housed inside temperature-controlled cases. The goal of the experiment is to see how space radiation affects the equipment and video quality.

