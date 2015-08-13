NASA is looking for developers to help them make a smartwatch app for astronauts

NASA’s humanoid robot [email protected] at work on the International Space Station. Image: NASA.

NASA is looking for developers to help it design a smartwatch app which can be used by astronauts when they’re in space.

The space agency enlisted Freelancer to crowdsource solutions for the International Space Station crew last month.

A bunch of the projects are for tools to be used by the first humanoid robot in space, Robonaut 2.

Time is reporting the next project is for a Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch app and that it will need to be able to do the following:

Crew Timeline application: Will display an agenda view of the timeline as well as a way to easily navigate to another day in the past or future. Caution & Warnings application: Will display color coded cautions and warnings. Communication Status application: Will display whether or not the vehicle is currently able to communicate with the ground through either voice or video. Timers application: Will be able to set timers for procedures or until the next activity. This general design should direct attention to the appropriate information for a task and increase efficiency. Provide appropriate feedback to actions: Be legible on the smaller Samsung Gear screen – innovative representations of data displayed on a smartwatch are highly encouraged.

There’s more here.

