NASA Is Enjoying Dedicating Its 42nd Mission To Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy Fans

NASA is having some fun with its 42nd mission, set to launch in November. They’re unofficially calling it Expedition 42’s Guide To The Galaxy.

As H2G2 fans would know, 42 is a very special number, being the ultimate answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything.

And as NASA has been making a habit of creating some great posters to publicise their launches, this one was obviously an opportunity too good to pass up.

First, here’s the whole team in regular NASA regalia.

Picture: NASA

And here’s a lucky few again of them in their own version of the 2005 film which starred Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell and Zooey Deschanel.

Picture: NASA

From left, you’re looking at:

Terry Virts and Anton Shkaplerov as Zaphod Beeblebrox

Aleksandr Samokutyayev as Humma Kavula

Barry “Butch” Wilmore as Arthur Dent

Elena Serova as Ford Prefect

Samantha Cristoforetti as Trillian

Robonaut – NASA’s humanoid robotic development project – makes a special guest star appearance as Marvin the Paranoid Android.

On her Flickr page, Cristoforetti says the family of Douglas Adams, who died in 2001, gave NASA permission to Photoshop the poster, and the Point-of-View gun she’s holding is a real prop.

The first half of the expedition will launch on November 23.

H/T to the ever-vigilant UniverseToday.

