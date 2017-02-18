NASA is investigating one of the most misunderstood water sources on our planet

SnowEx — a NASA-led research campaign — will be spending the next five years studying how much snow is on the ground worldwide at any given time. This massive undertaking will help scientists better understand how much liquid water is contained within snow and how viable snow is as a resource of liquid water on our planet for drinking, agriculture, and hydropower.

Video courtesy of NASA.

