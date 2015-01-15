A Designer Created The Ultimate Winter Coat With NASA-Inspired Technology

Via Betabrand The Space Jacket is a tribute to the legacy of American spaceflight.

Designed by Steven B. Wheeler, the Space Jacket is a lightweight thermal jacket that was made for space enthusiasts — but instead of being just a typical replica space jacket, it is a”completely wearable and well-suited for space.”

Wheeler, a long time NASA fan, designed the jacket as a tribute to the legacy of American spaceflight.

“I wanted it to embody everything I loved about the space program, and to eventually serve as an actual flight jacket for present-day astronauts on missions to the ISS (International Space Station),” Wheeler wrote on Betabrand.

The jacket was even modelled to look like the exterior of a Space Shuttle with quilted lines of stitching that resemble the paneled surface of a spacecraft.

The inside of the jacket is lined with nylon taffeta, which helps to retain radiant body heat and looks like the”foil”multi-layer insulationused on the exterior of satellites.

The insulation in the jacket is Primaloft Sport, which is a ultra-efficient synthetic insulation that is used to keep a person warm and dry even in extreme conditions.

The outer layer is made from Tyvek, a light, breathable, and resilient material made from high-density polyethylene fibres, and was modelled after the EVA (extra-vehicular activity) spacesuits worn by astronauts during actual spacewalks.

And for true NASA-enthusiasts, the Space Jacket has a replica of the STS-53 shuttle mission patch, theinfamousNASA “worm” logo,and an American flag shoulder patch.

Needless to say, this jacket would be the perfect thing to take with you on those possible futurespace travel expeditions— or just to use on a really chilly day.

The Space Jacket was successfully funded through Betabrand’sThink Tankcrowdfunding campaign. Itwill cost $US265, and is expected to ship in March 2015.

For more information about the ‘Space Jacket,’ check out the website here.

