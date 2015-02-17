NASA has released images of the other side of the Moon that we've never seen before

A number of people who’ve seen NASA’s annual lunar phase and libration videos have asked what the other side of the Moon looks like, the side that can’t be seen from the Earth. This video answers that question. The imagery was created using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter data.

Video courtesy of Nasa Goddard

