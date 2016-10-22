NASA just released images of a black spot on Mars that could be the obliterated remains of Europe's lander

On Oct. 19, the Schiaparelli lander entered the Martian atmosphere, scheduled for a safe touch down. But something went wrong, and for the last two days, the European Space Agency has been trying to figure what happened. Now, they think the spacecraft is in pieces because it landed too hard and fast, exploding on impact. NASA released two images showing where the spacecraft likely landed, which show a new black spot on the Martian surface.

