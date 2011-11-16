WANTED: NASA Is Hiring Astronauts For Its Next Space Program

Photo: NASA

Want to be the next Neil Armstrong?Well, this might be your chance: NASA is now hiring astronauts (via @mpopper)



The job listing, posted on USA Jobs, advertises the “National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has a need for Astronaut Candidates to support the International Space Station (ISS) Program and future deep space exploration activities.”

Who says the space program is dead?

The salary range for the full-time position ranges from $64,724 to $141,715 per year. And all you need to be eligible for this exciting position is a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, biological science, physical science, or maths, three years of related experience or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in a jet aircraft, and the ability to pass the NASA long-duration space flight physical.

Simple right?

And just as a note, “frequent travel may be required,” the listing cautions.

