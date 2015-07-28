NASA has given us a 360-degree 'view' of 'Earth 2.0'

It’s official name is Kepler-452b, but it’s been dubbed a very sticky ‘Earth 2.0’.

NASA made the huge announcement last week that it had found the best chance for life outside our solar system yet and released details of a planet 60 per cent larger than Earth, but orbiting a star at a distance close enough to make it habitable.

Here’s a few key details, in case you missed it:

Kepler-452b orbits its star every 385 days.

The planet’s star is about 1,400 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.

It is a G2-type star like our sun, with nearly the same temperature and mass.

This star is 6 billion years old, 1.5 billion years older than our sun.

As stars age, they grow in size and give out more energy, warming up their planets over time.

The planet’s rotation is sped up.

And here’s an artist’s impression NASA just released showing what a journey around Kepler-452b might look like:

Image: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle.

