NASA has given us a 360-degree 'view' of 'Earth 2.0'

NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. PyleIllustration of Kepler 452b. Picture: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle.
It’s official name is Kepler-452b, but it’s been dubbed a very sticky ‘Earth 2.0’.
NASA made the huge announcement last week that it had found the best chance for life outside our solar system yet and released details of a planet 60 per cent larger than Earth, but orbiting a star at a distance close enough to make it habitable.
Here’s a few key details, in case you missed it:
- Kepler-452b orbits its star every 385 days.
- The planet’s star is about 1,400 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.
- It is a G2-type star like our sun, with nearly the same temperature and mass.
- This star is 6 billion years old, 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
- As stars age, they grow in size and give out more energy, warming up their planets over time.
- The planet’s rotation is sped up.
And here’s an artist’s impression NASA just released showing what a journey around Kepler-452b might look like:
