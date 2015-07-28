NASA has given us a 360-degree 'view' of 'Earth 2.0'

Peter Farquhar
KeplerNASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. PyleIllustration of Kepler 452b. Picture: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle.

It’s official name is Kepler-452b, but it’s been dubbed a very sticky ‘Earth 2.0’.

NASA made the huge announcement last week that it had found the best chance for life outside our solar system yet and released details of a planet 60 per cent larger than Earth, but orbiting a star at a distance close enough to make it habitable.

Here’s a few key details, in case you missed it:

  • Kepler-452b orbits its star every 385 days.
  • The planet’s star is about 1,400 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.
  • It is a G2-type star like our sun, with nearly the same temperature and mass.
  • This star is 6 billion years old, 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
  • As stars age, they grow in size and give out more energy, warming up their planets over time.
  • The planet’s rotation is sped up.

And here’s an artist’s impression NASA just released showing what a journey around Kepler-452b might look like:

Image: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.