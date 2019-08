NASA has reported that they discovered 272 new near-earth-objects using a telescope which sees using infared light. Though they reported that chances of collision are low, they are still keeping a close eye on them.

Produced by Delano Samuels

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.