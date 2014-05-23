NASA Celebrated Earth Day By Making A Giant Global Selfie

Last month,

NASA asked people to submit selfies of themselves using the hashtag #globalselfie and answering the question “Where are you on Earth right now?”

More than 36,000 people from more than 100 countries responded, and the result is beautiful.

It’s a 3.2-gigapixel image that uses the selfies as individual pixels. The image is interactive; you can zoom in on each pixel, and see selfie-takers in that region.

According to NASA, the mosaic is based on views of each hemisphere that were captured around April 22 through a Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite that’s on the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite.

The global selfie took weeks to complete; NASA had to go through more than 50,000 submissions from Twitter, Instagram, Flickr, Facebook, and Google+.

Check it out here.

