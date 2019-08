The low-density supersonic decelerator (LDSD) is part of NASA’s mission to get humans on Mars by 2035. The first stage of the vehicles launch involves a giant balloon that carries the craft up above the 120,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Watch the launch here.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian.

