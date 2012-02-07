Commercial Aircraft Of The Future Will Be Unbelievably Quiet And Fuel-Efficient

Four years ago, NASA challenged the airline industry to conceptualize aeroplanes of the future that would be quieter, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient.



In April 2010, the space agency awarded three teams—led by The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman—contracts to study and test their designs for a 2030-era aircraft.

According to NASA, each aircraft had to “burn 50 per cent less fuel than aircraft that entered service in 1998, emit 75 per cent fewer harmful emissions; and shrink the size of geographic areas affected by objectionable airport noise by 83 per cent.

The concept designs could hit the skies by 2025, NASA says.

Ready to see what air travel of the future might look like?

