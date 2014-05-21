Amazing NASA Footage Shows What It's Really Like On The Surface Of The Sun

NASA recently released footage that shows the roaring activity on the surface of the sun in incredible detail.

“We zoomed in almost to our maximum level to watch tight, bright loops and much longer, softer loops shift and sway,” NASA notes in its description of the footage, which was captured on May 13.

“This type of dynamic activity continues almost non-stop on the Sun as opposing magnetic forces tangle with each other.”

Check it out:

h/t @coreyspowell

