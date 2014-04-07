NASA Just Released Surreal Footage Of A Solar Flare On The Sun

The AP has just released video from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. The video shows a “mid-level” solar flare, or powerful burst of radiation on the Sun’s surface, that erupted on April 2.

NASA calls it “graceful” in the YouTube footage, setting classical music behind the blends of wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light.

Check it out. It almost doesn’t seem real:

NASA classified the flare as “an M6.5 or mid-level. M-class flare are ten times less powerful than the most intense flares, which are called X-class flares.”

According to NASA, harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through the Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground.

Check out the full video below (the music is a nice touch.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

