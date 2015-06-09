Watch NASA scientists react to the parachute deployment of their 'flying saucer' spacecraft

NASA tested its flying saucer-like low-density supersonic decelerator (LDSD) today. This vessel could possibly be the spacecraft for future Mars landings.

Unfortunately, the craft’s parachute didn’t survive the descent. This was the same issue when NASA tested the ‘saucer’ a year ago, and you can clearly hear the scientists’ disappointment on the live-stream on the test today.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of NASA.

