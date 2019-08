The last three full moons of 2016 will be supermoons, which means the moon is closest to Earth at the same time it reaches its full-moon phase. Supermoons are brighter and bigger than a normal full moon, and the next one will be the biggest we’ve seen in the 21st century, so far.

Video courtesy of NASA

