NASA Will Use Your Selfie To Make An Awesome Image Of Earth

@NASAArmstrong A #GlobalSelfie from the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors!

Hope you’re looking sharp today.

NASA is inviting everyone to celebrate this Earth Day, April 22, by taking global selfies.

What should you do?

“Get outside and show us mountains, parks, the sky, rivers, lakes,” NASA suggests. “Tell us where you are in a sign, words written in the sand, spelled out with rocks.”

Or, you can just print out this sign, which is available in many languages.

After you snap a picture of yourself — wherever you are — post it Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, or Google+ using the hashtag #GlobalSelfie. You can also post to an event page on Facebook or Flickr.

The event is part of the Earth Right Now campaign. NASA will use all the images to create “one unique mosaic of the Blue Marble.” Sounds like something we should all participate in.

