The Most Spectacular Image Of Earth You've Ever Seen

NASA has released an incredible “Blue Marble” image of Earth — called Blue Marble 2012—that is even better than the original one taken by the Apollo 17 crew on Dec. 7, 1972 (and shown below for reference).



The newest high-definition image of Earth, which shows North and Central America, was snapped by NASA’s recently-launched satellite, Suomi NPP, and compiled using several small sections of the Earth’s surface taken on Jan. 4, 2012.

And, for a really clear view, click here to see the image in 8000×8000 pixels.

