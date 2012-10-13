NASA Just Found A Crater On Mercury That Looks Like Cookie Monster

Reuters’ Matthew Keys just tweeted this extraordinary image which appeared on NASA’s Flickr account.



“Anyone else think this looks like Cookie Monster?” asks NASA. But the truth is that there’s much to be learned from these types of formations. Here’s their commentary:

Ok, so maybe it’s just me. But the superposition of younger craters on older craters (in this case two smaller craters upon the rim of an older crater) can result in landforms that appear to resemble more familiar shapes to human eyes. More generally, the Law of Superposition allows scientists to determine which surface features pre- and postdate others, leading to a better understanding of the geological history of different regions of Mercury’s surface.

Here’s what Sesame Street had to say:

Now that we think about it, maybe Mercury is Cookie Monster, or his distant cousin maybe (?), and it’s circling the Sun in hopes of om nom noming some space cookies or something.

OK, maybe not.

Anyway NASA, thanks for thinking of us.

Back in June, NASA spotted Mickey Mouse on the same planet.

Photo: NASA Goddard Photo and Video / Flickr

