NASA just completed its $8.7 billion space telescope that will replace the Hubble

For over 20 years, NASA — together with the Canadian and European space agencies — has been working toward a giant space telescope that will replace the Hubble Space Telescope. That telescope is called the James Webb Space Telescope, and on Nov. 2, NASA administrator Charles Bolden announced that construction on the telescope is complete. This is a monster telescope that will launch us into the next frontier of astronomy.

