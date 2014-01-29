Read The Chilling Transcript From The Challenger Disaster

20-eight years ago today, on Jan. 28, 1986, the launch of the space shuttle Challenger ended in disaster. The shuttle broke apart in a fiery explosion just 73 seconds after liftoff. All seven crew members were killed, including teacher Christina McAuliffe whose students were watching on television.

In a transcript from the crew’s voice recorder, pilot Michael J. Smith’s last words are “uh-oh” before all data is lost.

You can read the full transcript, courtesy of NASA, below:

CDR……….Scobee PLT……….Smith MS 1………Onizuka MS 2………Resnik (The references to “NASA” indicate explanatory references NASA provided to the Presidential Commission.) Time Crew Crew (Min:Sec)………Position Comment T-2:05…………MS 2….. Would you give that back to me? T-2:03…………MS 2….. Security blanket. T-2:02…………MS 2….. Hmm. T-1:58…………CDR….. Two minutes downstairs; you gotta watch running down there? (NASA: Two minutes till launch.) T-1:47…………PLT….. OK there goes the lox arm. (NASA: Liquid oxygen supply arm to ET.) T-1:46…………CDR….. Goes the beanie cap. (NASA: Liquid oxygen vent cap.) T-1:44…………MS 1….. Doesn’t it go the other way? T-1:42………… Laughter. T-1:39…………MS 1….. Now I see it; I see it. T-1:39…………PLT….. God I hope not Ellison. T-1:38…………MS 1….. I couldn’t see it moving; it was behind the center screen. (NASA: Obstructed view of liquid oxygen supply arm.) T-1:33. ………MS 2….. Got your harnesses locked? (NASA: Seat restraints.) T-1:29…………PLT….. What for? T-1:28…………CDR….. I won’t lock mine; I might have to reach something. T-1:24…………PLT….. Ooh kaaaay. T-1:04…………MS 1….. Dick’s thinking of somebody there. T-1:03…………CDR….. Unhuh. T-59…………..CDR….. One minute downstairs. (NASA: One minute till launch.) T-52…………..MS 2….. Cabin Pressure is probably going to give us an alarm. (NASA: Caution and warning alarm. Routine occurrence during prelaunch). T-50…………..CDR….. OK. T-47…………..CDR….. OK there. T-43…………..PLT….. Alarm looks good. (NASA: Cabin pressure is acceptable.) T-42…………..CDR….. OK. T-40…………..PLT….. Ullage pressures are up. (NASA: External tank ullage pressure.) T-34…………..PLT….. Right engine helium tank is just a little bit low. (NASA: SSME supply helium pressure.) T-32…………..CDR….. It was yesterday, too. T-31…………..PLT….. OK. T-30…………..CDR….. 30 seconds down there. (NASA: 30 seconds till launch.) T-25…………PLT….. Remember the red button when you make a roll call. (NASA: Precautionary reminder for communications configuration.) T-23…………CDR….. I won’t do that; thanks a lot. T-15…………..CDR….. Fifteen. (NASA: 15 seconds till launch.) T-6……………CDR….. There they go guys. (NASA: SSME Ignition.) MS 2….. All right. CDR….. Three at a hundred. (NASA: SSME thrust level at 100% for all 3 engines.) T+O……………MS 2….. Aaall riiight. T+1……………PLT….. Here we go. (NASA: Vehicle motion.) T+7……………CDR………….Houston, Challenger roll program. (NASA: Initiation of vehicle roll program.) T+11…………..PLT….. Go you Mother. T+14…………..MS 1….. LVLH. (NASA: Reminder for cockpit switch configuration change. Local vertical/local horizontal). T+15…………..MS 2….. (Expletive) hot. T+16…………..CDR….. Ooohh-kaaay. T+19…………..PLT….. Looks like we’ve got a lotta wind here today. T+20…………..CDR….. Yeah. T+22…………..CDR….. It’s a little hard to see out my window here. T+28…………..PLT….. There’s 10 thousand feet and Mach point five. (NASA: Altitude and velocity report.) T+30………… Garble. T+35…………..CDR….. Point nine. (NASA: Velocity report, 0.9 Mach). T+40…………..PLT….. There’s Mach one. (NASA: Velocity report, 1.0 Mach). T+41…………..CDR….. Going through nineteen thousand. (NASA: Altitude report, 19,000 ft.) T+43…………..CDR….. OK we’re throttling down. (NASA: Normal SSME thrust reduction during maximum dynamic pressure region.) T+57…………..CDR….. Throttling up. (NASA: Throttle up to 104% after maximum dynamic pressure.) T+58…………..PLT….. Throttle up. T+59…………..CDR….. Roger. T+60…………..PLT….. Feel that mother go. T+60………… Woooohoooo. T+1:02…………PLT….. 30-five thousand going through one point five (NASA: Altitude and velocity report, 35,000 ft., 1.5 Mach). T+1:05…………CDR….. Reading four 80 six on mine. (NASA: Routine airspeed indicator check.) T+1:07…………PLT….. Yep, that’s what I’ve got, too. T+1:10…………CDR….. Roger, go at throttle up. (NASA: SSME at 104 per cent.) T+1:13…………PLT….. Uhoh. T+1:13…………………..LOSS OF ALL DATA.

The cause of the accident was due to the failure of an O-ring seal on the shuttle’s right solid rocket booster. The breach, allowing pressurised hot gas from inside the booster to burn through the side of another fuel tank, was caused by exceptionally cold temperatures that made the O-ring less flexible and unable to do its job.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, NASA grounded its entire space shuttle fleet for three years, during which time it implemented new safety measures.

NASA is also honouring the memory of two other space disasters this week. Three Apollo 1 astronauts were killed on Jan. 27, 1967, when a fire broke out during a simulation and seven astronauts were killed on Feb. 1, 2003, when the space shuttle Colombia exploded during re-entry.

