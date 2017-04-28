NASA just got its closest look at Saturn yet -- here's what it saw

On April 26, NASA flew its Cassini spacecraft closer to Saturn than ever before. In fact, it’s the closest any spacecraft has ever come to Saturn — just 1,900 miles from the beautiful planet’s cloud tops.

Even more exciting, Cassini has already transmitted images of what it saw from its deepest dive yet. These are the closest images of Saturn ever taken.

The images you’re seeing in the video are just hours old, which means that NASA has not yet had time to fully process them. When you consider that Saturn is 750 million miles away — about 9 times farther than Earth is to the Sun — these close ups are nothing short of miraculous.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.