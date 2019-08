NASA is about to fly its $US3.26 billion Cassini spacecraft where no spacecraft has flown before — in the deepest region of Saturn’s rings between the planet and its inner-most ring. NASA has wanted to study this region of space for decades, but each time it had the chance it opted out. Not this time!

