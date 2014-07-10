NASA Captured This Ominous Photo Of Tropical Storm Neoguri Which Crossed Over Mainland Japan Today

NASA captured this ominous photo of Typhoon Neoguri which has weakened to a tropical storm as it tracked towards mainland Japan after smashing through the country’s southern islands.

The weakening tropical storm made landfall over central Kyushu this morning, with top gusts of up to 126 kilometres per hour, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Pearl Harbour said in its latest advisory.

Japan Today reports Shikansen bullet trains and flights in the Kyushu area have been cancelled.

Image: Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan’s national weather agency is warning parts of Kyushu will be hit with violent winds, big waves up to 10 meters high and heavy rain and is predicting the system will track north-east along the coast.

The system swept through Okinawa on Wednesday, killing three people, injuring 20, grounding flights and prompting the evacuation of about half-a-million people as authorities issued warnings of flash flooding and landslides.

