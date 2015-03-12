NASA captured this incredible shot of New Zealand under cloudless skies

New Zealand as seen from orbit. Image: NASA/ISS

NASA has released this amazing photograph of New Zealand taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

The unusual aspect of the image is the lack of cloud covering. The land of the long white cloud is uncovered.

“Clouds are approaching from the top left (west) in the image,” NASA says. New Zealand is seldom photographed from orbit because it is one of the cloudier parts of planet, and because crew sleep periods often occur when the ISS passes over the area.”

The photograph was taken, by an unnamed member of the Expedition 42, from the space station with a Nikon D4 digital camera using a 70 millimetre lens.

