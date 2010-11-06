NASA Is Building A Hypersonic Passenger Jet That Could Fly Around The World In 6 Hours

Photo: EPA

NASA is planning to build a hypersonic passenger jet that could fly from New York to Sydney in two and a half hours. The superplane would fly through the upper atmosphere at an incredible five times the speed of sound, according to The Daily Mail.This really could happen, using technology NASA is developing for travel to Mars.



NASA is allocating $15 million in the next three years to develop the plane.

Read more at The Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.