NASA is bringing back one of its most experimental and dangerous programs

NASA’s X-planes were some of the most experimental aircraft ever created. Decades were spent researching and developing the pioneering planes in order to accomplish goals like breaking the sound barrier and flying at high altitudes. NASA recently announced plans to revitalize the program, with one of the goals being a supersonic plane that doesn’t give off extremely loud sonic booms.

