<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Big news in the world of space operations yesterday as Boeing and SpaceX took contracts to fly people to the International Space Station. That leaves NASA in a brand news position, with brand new goals. Produced By Matt Johnston and Reuters. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

