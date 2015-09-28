NASA is about to announce a 'major science finding' on Mars

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, NASA will announce a “major science finding from the agency’s ongoing exploration of Mars,” the organisation said.

The agency is being rather mysterious about the whole thing, providing no further details about what the findings entail.

Some outlets are speculating — judging from the panel of speakers — that this “major” finding could be the first evidence of liquid water flowing on Mars.

One of the speakers is Lujendra Ojha of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Ojha discovered “possible flows of salt water on Mars” back in 2011.

Ojha joins several other big NASA names on the panel including Jim Green, director of planetary science at NASA Headquarters, and Michael Meyer, lead scientist for the Mars Exploration Program at NASA Headquarters.

NASA has sent multiple rovers and satellites to investigate the surface of Mars both on the ground and from space. The only evidence of water on the surface is in the form of ice because of Mars’ sub-zero temperatures.

If there is liquid water, it is probably flowing underground. You can watch the announcement live on NASA TV or by using the video below:

