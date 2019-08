The Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Russian space agency cosmonauts Sergy Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko landed safely on April 10 in Kazakhstan. The three were crew members from the International Space Station (ISS). There’s now a three-person crew operating the ISS, with plans for two more to join this month.

