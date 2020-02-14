NASA astronaut Christina Koch reunited with her dog after 328 days in space, and the video will make you cry

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after 328 days in space.

She shared a video on Twitter of the moment she reunited with her dog, LBD (Little Brown Dog).

“Not sure who was more excited,” she captioned the video. “Glad she remembers me after a year!”

NASA astronaut Christina Koch recently returned to Earth after 328 days in space, breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. She completed six spacewalks while on the International Space Station, including the first all-female spacewalk with astronaut Jessica Meir.

When she finally made it home, her beloved pup, LBD (Little Brown Dog), couldn’t contain her excitement.

Koch shared a video on Twitter of the moment she walked through her front door and LBD pounced to shower her with kisses.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

People couldn’t get over how cute it was.

“We call her LBD, little brown dog, she’s from the Humane Society and she couldn’t be sweeter,” Koch told Insider on a phone call with reporters from the Johnson Space Centre. “And yes, she was very excited, I was very excited, I’m not sure who was more excited! … You know it’s just a symbol of coming back to the people and places that you love, to see your favourite animal.”

