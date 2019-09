NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman posted a Vine from space that shows lightning streaking across the globe.

Wiseman works on the International Space Station.

The video, which shows a lightning storm, is pretty surreal:

It’s unclear when the Vine is from, but the Houston area saw strong storms on Thursday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.